Killer of SHO shot dead in ‘police encounter’

RAWALPINDI: Rawalp-indi police on Tuesday claimed that the culprit involved in the killing of SHO Race Course police station Imran Abbas was killed in a late night encounter. The culprit, identified as Chaudhary Zahid and his accomplices reportedly opened fire at the police at a ‘naka’ set up in the area of Westridge police station.

He was allegedly involved in the attack on SHO Imran Abbas.