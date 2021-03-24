ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,935
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
633,741
327024hr
Sindh
263,464
Punjab
200,969
Balochistan
19,347
Islamabad
52,676
KPK
80,519
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Former England footballer Frank Worthington dies

AFP 24 Mar 2021

LONDON: Former England international striker Frank Worthington, one of the great showmen of English football, has died aged 72 after a long illness, his family announced on Tuesday.

Worthington, described by one of his former managers as “the working man’s George Best” won all of his eight caps in 1974 scoring two goals.

“Frank brought joy to so many people throughout his career and in his private life,” said his widow Carol Worthington, in a statement to the Press Association.

“He will be greatly missed by everyone who loved him so much.”

Worthington, who died on Monday, played in 22 consecutive Football League seasons from 1966-67, scoring 266 goals in 882 appearances in all competitions.

In 14 of those seasons he played in the top division, getting 150 goals in 466 matches, and won the Golden Boot as the leading scorer playing for Bolton in 1978-79 ahead of Kenny Dalglish and Frank Stapleton.

Sporting the long hair fashionable at the time, the striker’s most productive spell was the five years he spent at Leicester City.

Despite that era being full of renowned hardmen defenders, Worthington eschewed playing with shin guards and often had his socks rolled down to his ankles.

English football Frank Worthington Carol Worthington Golden Boot

Former England footballer Frank Worthington dies

TCP invites bids for sale of sweeping sugar

PM spells out govt’s welfare initiatives

PSMA chairman summoned by NAB

Power distribution companies: World Bank proposes ‘Pakistan Model’ for private participation

PD prepares draft of new refinery policy

Rejecting US peace plan, Ghani to offer election in six months

Hopes low for progress at India, Pakistan’s first talks in 3 years

Modi says India desires cordial relations with ‘people of Pakistan’

Powell sees ‘strengthening’ US recovery but struggle continues

Govt to receive first purchase of over 1m doses of Chinese vaccines

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.