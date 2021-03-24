Roche reports promising results from anti-Covid cocktail

ZURICH: Swiss pharma giant Roche announced Tuesday promising results from clinical trials of an anti-Covid cocktail developed with US biotech firm Regeneron.

The results of the Phase 3 trial showed that the combination of the antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab “reduced hospitalisation or death by 70 percent in non-hospitalised patients with COVID-19,” it said in a statement.

The cocktail also “significantly shortened the duration of symptoms by four days,” from 14 to 10.

Roche said the tests were carried out on people believed to be at higher risk of contracting a severe Covid-19 infection, typically the elderly and those with underlying serious health conditions.

Several pharmaceutical companies have been developing antibody treatments which prevent the virus from replicating in the body, in the hope of finding an effective treatment to go alongside vaccines to combat emerging variants.

Roche noted that the treatment is the only monoclonal antibody combination which remains effective when confronted with the major variants, some of which are more infectious and cause more serious illness.

Levi Garraway, Roche’s chief medical officer and head of global product development, said “new infections continue to rise globally with over three million reported cases last week.