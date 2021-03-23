ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
PMD forecast dry weather in most parts; rain at few places in KP,GB, Potohar

  • A strong westerly wave is affecting the upper and central parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Wednesday(morning), MET office reported.
APP Updated 23 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast dry weather in most parts of the country, while, cloudy weather with chances of rain (snow over high mountains) at a few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Potohar region during morning hours in next 24 hours.

A strong westerly wave is affecting the upper and central parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Wednesday(morning), MET office reported.

Rain-thunderstorm occured in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North/Central Balochistan, Kashmir, upper Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan. While, snowfall occured in Kalam, Malamjabba and Astore.

Rainfall(mm):Punjab: Toba Tek Singh 68, Murree 35, Faisalabad 33, Attock, Khanewal 30, Islamabad (Zero point 28, Saidpur, Golra 27, Bokra 26, Airport 22), Bhakkar 28, Hafizabad 27, Chakwal, Jhang, Joharabad. , Sargodha (City) 26, Noorpur Thal 25, Jhelum 24, Mangla 22, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 23, Chaklala 20), Bahawalpur (Airport 20, City 11), Multan (Airport 18, City 17), Gujranwala, Gujarat 14 , Sialkot (Airport 12, City 08), Mandi Bahauddin 12, Sahiwal 11, Narowal 12, Layyah 09, Khanpur 07, Lahore (City 07, Airport 02), Kasur, Rahim Yar Khan 06), DG Khan 05, Bahawalnagar , Kot Addu, Okara 03, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 65, Dir (Upper 51, Lower 34), Mirkhani 43, Peshawar 41, Cherat 40, Saidu Sharif 38, Parachinar 25, Takht Bai 24, Balakot 23, Bannu, Kalam 19, Chitral 18, DI Khan 11, Balochistan: Quetta (Observatory 55, Samungli 02), Barkhan 22, Sibbi 16, Zhob 14, Kalat 01,Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 45, Rawalakot 41, Muzaffarabad (Airport 32, City 24), Kotli 32, Sindh: Jacobabad 29, Larkana, Mohen-jo-dharo 04, Dadu 03, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astor, Skardu 17, Bagrote, Bunji, Chillas 03, Gilgit-02 and Gupis 01. Snowfall: (Inch) Kalam 05 and Malam Jabba 04.

Minimum temperatures recorded in Kalam -03, Malamjabba and Leh -02.

PMD forecast dry weather in most parts; rain at few places in KP,GB, Potohar

