Steps being taken for development of recreational places: Jam Kamal

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday said that concrete steps were being taken for the development of Balochistan recreational places which would also increase the beautification of the areas.

He expressed these views during a surprise visit to Mian Ghundi Amusement Park and Hazarganji National Park here.

He said a new zoo will be built in the park and maximum facilities should be provided to those who come to the park for recreational activities.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan was accompanied by Provincial Ministers Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa, Mir Ziaullah Longove and Advisor Haji Muhammad.

The Chief Minister reviewed the ongoing development works in the parks.

The CM Balochistan was briefed about the parks in detail by Commissioner Quetta.

He said a solar energy programme should be set up for lighting in the park and repair work in the national park has been completed that rest areas of pending works should be completed in the National Park.

He said all available resources were being utilized to put the Balochistan on path of development for welfare of public saying that a number of development projects have been started in respective district with aim to remove backwardness from the province.