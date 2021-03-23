ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,935
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
633,741
327024hr
Sindh
263,464
Punjab
200,969
Balochistan
19,347
Islamabad
52,676
KPK
80,519
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Steps being taken for development of recreational places: Jam Kamal

  • The CM Balochistan was briefed about the parks in detail by Commissioner Quetta.
APP 23 Mar 2021

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday said that concrete steps were being taken for the development of Balochistan recreational places which would also increase the beautification of the areas.

He expressed these views during a surprise visit to Mian Ghundi Amusement Park and Hazarganji National Park here.

He said a new zoo will be built in the park and maximum facilities should be provided to those who come to the park for recreational activities.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan was accompanied by Provincial Ministers Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa, Mir Ziaullah Longove and Advisor Haji Muhammad.

The Chief Minister reviewed the ongoing development works in the parks.

The CM Balochistan was briefed about the parks in detail by Commissioner Quetta.

He said a solar energy programme should be set up for lighting in the park and repair work in the national park has been completed that rest areas of pending works should be completed in the National Park.

He said all available resources were being utilized to put the Balochistan on path of development for welfare of public saying that a number of development projects have been started in respective district with aim to remove backwardness from the province.

Jam Kamal Khan Balochistan

Steps being taken for development of recreational places: Jam Kamal

Govt has shifted focus from geo-political to geo-economic priorities, says Qureshi in his Pakistan Day message

Pentagon chief praises Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan

AstraZeneca may have provided incomplete data from latest COVID trial: US Agency

China to gift more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan this month

Joe Biden felicitates President Arif Alvi on Pakistan Day

Designs of India’s planned hydroelectric plants: Pakistan to raise objections

Govt tightens SOPs

Growing global vaccine gap ‘grotesque’: WHO

Construction industry fuelling growth: govt

Private sector refuses to sell vaccine on govt-approved rates

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters