Business Recorder Logo
Mar 23, 2021
Pakistan

Shafqat for playing vital role in development of country

  • Shafqat said that this day reminds us, especially our youth regarding the sacrifices and hard work of our forefathers.
APP 23 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday said that Pakistan Day is the day of renewal of promises and to play vital role in the development, peace and prosperity of the country.

In his special message on the eve of Pakistan Day, the education minister said that this day reminds us, especially our youth regarding the sacrifices and hard work of our forefathers.

"Today we all have to reiterate that we would utilise our all-out efforts and energies for the stability and development of the country".

Shafqat Mehmood

