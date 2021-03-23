ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,935
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
633,741
327024hr
Sindh
263,464
Punjab
200,969
Balochistan
19,347
Islamabad
52,676
KPK
80,519
Buzdar, Roomi discuss industrialization in South Punjab

  • Usman Buzdar expressed satisfaction that the scope of almonries was being expanded to far-flung areas to fulfil the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
APP 23 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Dera Ghazi Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DGKCCI) President Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi discussed promotion of industrial sector in DG Khan and other parts of South Punjab, here at CM office on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Roomi also briefed the CM about the establishment of almonries in Koh-e-Suleman areas adjoining Balochistan.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that cottage business housing concept would be introduced to provide the facility of work and lodge in the province. This would ensure self-employment as well as the living facility, to the working women, he added.

Quaid-e-Azam Business Park was being developed as a model special economic zone, he said and asserted that provision of necessary facilities, including electricity and water would be completed soon, and MoU had also been signed for the construction of interchange to approach the motorway.

The CM said that an underground power supply and combine treatment plant would be installed in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park along with the establishment of the industrial zone in Muzaffargarh through a public-private partnership mode.

He accentuated to fully utilize the industrial potential of south Punjab and assured to build industrial zones in Muzaffargarh and Bahawalpur on a fast-track basis.

The government was making all-out efforts to develop backward areas by promoting trade and industry as it would create more job opportunities, he observed.

The chief minister said that special attention was being paid to establish industries for developing the undeveloped areas and assured to provide necessary facilities to the business community as it played an important role in jobs' creation.

Usman Buzdar expressed satisfaction that the scope of almonries was being expanded to far-flung areas to fulfil the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The establishment of the facility of almonries was a step towards a welfare State and the cooperation of the business community was praiseworthy in this regard, he added.

Jalaluddin Roomi iterated that the business community sides with the government in its efforts for public welfare and assured to extend full cooperation to run almonries.

Meanwhile, health and educational projects were being completed in Balochistan, Sindh, North Waziristan, south Punjab and free medicines were also provided in various Multan hospitals.

Similarly, stipends were also being given to the needy students of South Punjab for professional education, he added.

Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, secretary industries, CEO PIEDMC and others were also present.

