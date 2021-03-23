ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,935
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
633,741
327024hr
Sindh
263,464
Punjab
200,969
Balochistan
19,347
Islamabad
52,676
KPK
80,519
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble weakens past 90 vs euro as sanction threat dominates

  • As of 0947 GMT, the rouble was 1.5% weaker against the dollar at 76.06, a level last seen on Feb. 3.
Reuters 23 Mar 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble slid past the 76 mark against the dollar and 90 against the euro on Tuesday, as the market awaited new U.S. sanctions against Moscow, while stocks indexes dipped on lower oil prices.

Russian assets have been under pressure since last week as the country braces for a new round of U.S. sanctions over alleged election meddling, which Moscow denies.

Foreign and local players could take defensive positions in the rouble until more clarity over the possible sanctions transpires, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

As of 0947 GMT, the rouble was 1.5% weaker against the dollar at 76.06, a level last seen on Feb. 3.

The rouble is at risk of testing levels of 76-76.50 against the dollar in the coming days, Otkritie Bank said in a note.

Against the euro, the rouble shed 1.2% to 90.49 , its weakest since early March.

U.S. President Joe Biden has said Russian President Vladimir Putin will "pay a price" and is expected to impose sanctions as soon as this week that could range from freezing the U.S. assets of Russians to curbing Moscow's ability to issue sovereign debt.

Losses in the rouble were capped by Russia's month-end tax payments that usually prompt export-focused companies to convert their dollar revenues to meet local liabilities.

Russian stock indexes were down as Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, slid 3.3% to $62.49 a barrel.

The Russian market came under pressure from lower oil prices, fears that U.S. sanctions could target Russian debt and the central bank's decision to raise rates, Sberbank Asset Management said.

The dollar-denominated RTS index fell 2.5% to 1,431.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.9% lower at 3,457.3 points, having hit an all-time high of 3,602.18 last week.

Rouble Oil prices U.S. sanction

Rouble weakens past 90 vs euro as sanction threat dominates

Govt has shifted focus from geo-political to geo-economic priorities, says Qureshi in his Pakistan Day message

Pentagon chief praises Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan

AstraZeneca may have provided incomplete data from latest COVID trial: US Agency

China to gift more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan this month

Joe Biden felicitates President Arif Alvi on Pakistan Day

Designs of India’s planned hydroelectric plants: Pakistan to raise objections

Govt tightens SOPs

Growing global vaccine gap ‘grotesque’: WHO

Construction industry fuelling growth: govt

Private sector refuses to sell vaccine on govt-approved rates

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters