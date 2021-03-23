Govt ready to hold talks with opposition parties: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said the government is ready to hold talks with opposition parties for legislation or reforms in National Accountability Bureau, police and electoral systems to achieve desirous results.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government is performing its duties sincerely and delivering in utmost larger interest of the country.

Replying to a question, he advised the people to strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against Covid-19.