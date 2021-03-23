Sindh Governor, CM, Cabinet members visit Quaid's Mazar on Pakistan Day eve

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and members of the provincial cabinet visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Tuesday to pay him glowing tribue on the occasion of the Pakistan Day.

They laid a floral wreath at the mazar of the father of the nation and offered Fateha. The Sindh governor also wrote his impressions for the great leader in the visitors book kept at the mazar.

Later, talking to media, the governor said that on the occasion of Pakistan Day, we all reaffirm our commitment and reiterate that we will struggle for the development, prosperity and security of the beloved homeland as a nation.

He said that all minorities living in Pakistan had full religious freedom and all rights, as they had as much share in our parliament as others and they had as much freedom of speech as anyone else has.

He said: "We are trying our best and insha Allah the time to come will prove that the Pakistan that Quaid-e-Azam envisioned was correct. Today in India, Muslims, Sikhs, farmers and other minorities are being ridiculed. Even in occupied Kashmir, the life span of Muslims has been curtailed."

He further said that Imran Khan's leadership was taking Pakistan in the footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam.