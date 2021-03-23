ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
PPP, JI agree to electoral cooperation: report

  • The development was made during the meeting between Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Siraj ul Haq at Mansoora in Lahore.
  • Both parties agreed on cooperation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh provinces.
BR Web Desk Updated 23 Mar 2021

Pakistan People Party (PPP) and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) on Tuesday agreed to cooperate with each other in the next elections.

The development was made during the meeting between Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Siraj ul Haq yesterday at Mansoora in Lahore.

Both parties agreed on cooperation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh provinces.

“Besides the future cooperation, the JI also extended its support to PPP for opposition leader in Senate,” ARY news quoted Siraj ul Haq.

Siraj ul Haq further suggested the PDM against a long march saying that it would be of no use.

“We even suggested Imran Khan that sit-ins and long marches will yield no political benefit,” he said adding that it only helps the third force to intervene and inflicts damage to the democratic system.

