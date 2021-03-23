ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
Pakistan

President Xi congratulates President Alvi on Pakistan Day

  • Wang Yi said that China and Pakistan have always supported each other in matters of mutual interest and the two countries are jointly promoting global justice.
APP 23 Mar 2021

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday, congratulating him on Pakistan's 81st Day.

In the message, President Xi said that China and Pakistan maintained a high level of four-season strategic cooperation partnership, and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has entered a new phase of high-quality development.

In the context of Covid-19 pandemic, China and Pakistan have been cooperating closely which has further enhanced the traditional friendship between the two countries.

"I attach great importance to Sino-Pak relations and look forward to joint efforts with President Alvi to comprehensively promote friendly exchanges and cooperation in all fields between the two countries."

The two countries on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Sino-Pak diplomatic relations will strengthen and build a close China-Pakistan co-operative society in the new era.

Meanwhile, in a separate congratulatory message to his counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi on March 23, China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi congratulated him on his 81st Pakistan Day.

Wang Yi said that China and Pakistan have always supported each other in matters of mutual interest and the two countries are jointly promoting global justice.

Together, China and Pakistan will promote friendly exchanges at various levels, strengthen real cooperation in various fields, promote high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and promote global and regional affairs.

"Close liaison and cooperation will be promoted and the standard of strategic cooperation between the two countries will be comprehensively raised," he added.

