Pakistan
Shibli stresses for unity to meet challenges
- He said a society should be established where everybody was equal before the law.
23 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday stressed the need for unity and cohesion for meeting the challenges.
In his tweets in connection with the Pakistan Day, he said a society should be established where everybody was equal before the law.
Shibli Faraz said today was the day to reaffirm the resolve to make Pakistan a welfare state as per the golden principles of founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
He said that March 23 was a glorious day in national history when the Muslims of the subcontinent expressed their determination to move forward with a separate homeland and separate identity.
He said that on the same day, the practical struggle for a separate homeland had begun.
