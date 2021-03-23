Six frontline health workers test positive for COVID-19 in Islamabad

The coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading rapidly in Islamabad as six more frontline health workers have been tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

The health workers from District Health Office, whose identities were not revealed, have been diagnosed with the virus.

As per the DHO Islamabad, the infected staff is currently in self-isolation.

On Saturday, the COVID-19 positivity rate jumped to 8.79 percent in Islamabad. Just a few months back, in early January the weekly viral spread rate was about 1.57 pc, said the District Health Officer of Islamabad.

However, this changed in the coming week with an upward trend to stand at 2.47 pc.

Health authorities had shared concern over the unbridled upward trends in the global pandemic’s local spread.