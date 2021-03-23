ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,935
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
633,741
327024hr
Sindh
263,464
Punjab
200,969
Balochistan
19,347
Islamabad
52,676
KPK
80,519
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Unseated Turkey opposition MP appeals to top court

  • The HDP is Turkey's second-largest opposition party but faces closure since a prosecutor demanded a top court shut down the group last week.
AFP 23 Mar 2021

ANKARA: A Turkish opposition party MP said Tuesday he had applied to the Constitutional Court to cancel the decision to revoke his seat over a conviction related to a social media post.

Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu was an outspoken rights advocate and MP for the pro-Kurdish leftist Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) before he was expelled from parliament last week.

The HDP is Turkey's second-largest opposition party but faces closure since a prosecutor demanded a top court shut down the group last week.

Critics question the judiciary's independence and analysts expect the HDP to either be banned or have its access to state aid as a party blocked by the top court.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long portrayed the HDP as the political front of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), an accusation the party denies.

The PKK, which has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, is proscribed a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies.

Gergerlioglu would frequently call attention to egregious rights violations like strip searches in prisons and the disappearances of individuals since the 2016 failed coup against Erdogan.

After the parliament revoked his seat last Wednesday, Gergerlioglu refused to leave and slept in the building until Sunday, when he was briefly detained and then released.

Last month, the top appeals court upheld his conviction of "spreading terrorism propaganda" based on a tweet from 2016, two years before he was elected to parliament.

The European Union and the United States have also expressed concern over what happened to Gergerlioglu and the risk to the HDP.

"This is my last hope. The Constitutional Court can put an end to this farce," Gergerlioglu told reporters on outside the courthouse in Ankara on Tuesday.

"A decision was made here that rides roughshod over the constitution," he added, calling on parliament speaker Mustafa Sentop to resign.

HDP Constitutional Court Turkey opposition MP

Unseated Turkey opposition MP appeals to top court

Govt has shifted focus from geo-political to geo-economic priorities, says Qureshi in his Pakistan Day message

Pentagon chief praises Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan

AstraZeneca may have provided incomplete data from latest COVID trial: US Agency

China to gift more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan this month

Joe Biden felicitates President Arif Alvi on Pakistan Day

Designs of India’s planned hydroelectric plants: Pakistan to raise objections

Govt tightens SOPs

Growing global vaccine gap ‘grotesque’: WHO

Construction industry fuelling growth: govt

Private sector refuses to sell vaccine on govt-approved rates

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters