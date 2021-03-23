Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,723,899 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 123,597,570 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Monday, 7,047 new deaths and 423,934 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,383, followed by Spain with 633 and the United States with 516.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 542,949 deaths from 29,869,514 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 295,425 deaths from 12,047,526 cases, Mexico with 198,239 deaths from 2,197,160 cases, India with 160,166 deaths from 11,686,796 cases, and the United Kingdom with 126,172 deaths from 4,301,925 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is the Czech Republic with 234 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 196, Montenegro 192, Slovenia 191 and Hungary 191.

Europe overall has 923,614 deaths from 41,598,667 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 745,695 deaths from 23,687,405 infections, and the United States and Canada 565,644 deaths from 30,805,776 cases.

Asia has reported 266,804 deaths from 17,136,911 cases, the Middle East 110,969 deaths from 6,215,838 cases, Africa 110,200 deaths from 4,118,212 cases, and Oceania 973 deaths from 34,769 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.