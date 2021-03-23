World
AstraZeneca to release more data on US trials 'within 48 hours'
- "We intend to issue results of the primary analysis within 48 hours."
23 Mar 2021
LONDON: Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Tuesday it will release further data "within 48 hours" on trials in the United States of its Covid-19 vaccine, after health officials raised concerns about initial information disclosed.
"We have reviewed the preliminary assessment of the primary analysis and the results were consistent with the interim analysis," the company said in a statement.
"We intend to issue results of the primary analysis within 48 hours."
Pakistan soon to start manufacturing COVID vaccine by using "technology transfer" from China
AstraZeneca to release more data on US trials 'within 48 hours'
Govt has shifted focus from geo-political to geo-economic priorities, says Qureshi in his Pakistan Day message
Pentagon chief praises Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan
AstraZeneca may have provided incomplete data from latest COVID trial: US Agency
China to gift more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan this month
Joe Biden felicitates President Arif Alvi on Pakistan Day
Designs of India’s planned hydroelectric plants: Pakistan to raise objections
Govt tightens SOPs
Growing global vaccine gap ‘grotesque’: WHO
Construction industry fuelling growth: govt
Private sector refuses to sell vaccine on govt-approved rates
Read more stories
Comments