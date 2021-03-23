ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
Pakistan

Punjab accepts NAB’s plea for Rangers deployment on Maryam Nawaz's hearing

  • NAB had requested authorities concerned to declare its Lahore office ‘red zone' on March 26.
  • Last year in August, PML-N workers and police clashed outside NAB's Lahore headquarters upon Maryam's arrival.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 23 Mar 2021

The Punjab government has accepted the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for making security arrangements on March 26, when Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz will appear before the bureau.

NAB has summoned Maryam on Friday in a case related to money laundering and illegal acquisition of land. Following the announcement of the PML-N that all its members in the national and provincial assemblies from Punjab will be accompanying Maryam, the accountability watchdog had sought foolproof security from Rangers and police.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has also announced that the workers of his party, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam, would also accompany the PML-N vice-president on Friday.

The bureau said that after reports of a possible attack on its building on Friday, it has decided to request the authorities concerned to declare its Lahore office ‘red zone’, adding that it was seeking assistance from police and Rangers.

Sources told ARY that Punjab’s cabinet committee on law and order approved declaring the NAB office ‘red zone’ and also ordered the deployment of Rangers and police personnel outside the office on March 25 and 26.

In a statement, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said that strict action will be taken against those disturbing law and order situation. Last year in August, NAB had summoned the PML-N vice-president, but clashes between PML-N workers and police broke out outside its Lahore headquarters upon her arrival.

Punjab NAB MONEY LAUNDERING Maryam Nawaz Rangers PMLN Red Zone Chaudhry Sugar Mills case land case

