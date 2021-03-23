ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
Technology

Facebook to initiate projects in Pakistan: Bangash

  • “We should support platforms such as Google, YouTube, Facebook as a majority of our youth is connected to them,” he said.
Ali Ahmed 23 Mar 2021

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Technology & Information Technology informed that Facebook wants to initiate a number of projects in Pakistan.

Bangash said that they had an important meeting with Facebook’s representative Sehar Tariq. He said that under the vision of CM KP, the province has offered full support to the social media platform. He informed that under the instructions of CM KP they have offered Facebook to open their Pakistan office in the province and has committed to offering full support in this regard.

He informed that during the meeting they made a commitment with Facebook to review the legislation which is causing hardships to Facebook and other social media platforms.

“We should support platforms such as Google, YouTube, Facebook as a majority of our youth is connected to them,” he said.

Bangash said that they are in talks with Facebook to open up its monetization in Pakistan. He informed that as per Facebook officials over 50 million Pakistanis are using the social media platform.

Bangash said that the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser will conduct meeting with Facebook officials next week alongside Ministry of IT and officials. “I am confident the issues pertaining to legislations will be resolved by Asad Qaiser and his team, which will be beneficial for the platform,” he said.

Days ago, it was learnt that KP is planning to build two hydroelectric-powered pilot “mining farms” to capitalise on a bullish global cryptocurrency market.

“People have already been approaching us for investment, and we want them to come to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, earn some money and have the province earn from that as well,” Bangash said.

Pakistan Asad Qaiser facebook social media monetization Ziaullah Bangash

