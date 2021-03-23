ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,935
7224hr
Pakistan Cases
633,741
327024hr
Sindh
263,464
Punjab
200,969
Balochistan
19,347
Islamabad
52,676
KPK
80,519
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Yemen peace initiative

  • "We urge all parties to the conflict in Yemen to engage in a meaningful dialogue to end the hostilities in order to save thousands of innocent lives and ensure regional peace and stability," FO said.
  • The FO further said that Pakistan fully supports Saudi efforts for 'peaceful settlement of the conflict in Yemen and stand in solidarity with the kingdom'.
Aisha Mahmood 23 Mar 2021

Welcoming the peace initiative announced by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan has offered a comprehensive roadmap including ceasefire for negotiated settlement of the Yemeni crisis.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that Pakistan considers this initiative by the kingdom 'a step in the right direction'. The FO further said that Pakistan fully supports Saudi efforts for 'peaceful settlement of the conflict in Yemen and stand in solidarity with the kingdom'.

"We urge all parties to the conflict in Yemen to engage in a meaningful dialogue to end the hostilities in order to save thousands of innocent lives and ensure regional peace and stability," FO said.

Yemen’s internationally recognized government has also welcomed the move to end the six-year-old conflict. On Monday, the kingdom presented a new peace initiative to end the war, including a nationwide ceasefire under UN supervision, restarting political negotiations between the Saudi-backed government and the Iran-aligned Al Houthis.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan urged the Iran-backed Houthi militia to join the initiative. "However, the time frame is up to the Houthis now. We are ready to go to them. But they have to decide, will they put the interests of Yemen first or the interests of Iran," he asked.

Pakistan Saudi Arabia Yemen ceasefire Houthis peace initiative Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Yemen peace initiative

US NIAID raises concern AstraZeneca may have provided incomplete efficacy data from latest Covid-19 trial

China to gift more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan this month

Joe Biden felicitates President Arif Alvi on Pakistan Day

Designs of India’s planned hydroelectric plants: Pakistan to raise objections

Govt tightens SOPs

Growing global vaccine gap ‘grotesque’: WHO

Construction industry fuelling growth: govt

Private sector refuses to sell vaccine on govt-approved rates

Investment in REITs: SBP reforms regulations to facilitate banks, DFIs

West sanctions China, Beijing hits back at EU

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters