Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Yemen peace initiative

Welcoming the peace initiative announced by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan has offered a comprehensive roadmap including ceasefire for negotiated settlement of the Yemeni crisis.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that Pakistan considers this initiative by the kingdom 'a step in the right direction'. The FO further said that Pakistan fully supports Saudi efforts for 'peaceful settlement of the conflict in Yemen and stand in solidarity with the kingdom'.

"We urge all parties to the conflict in Yemen to engage in a meaningful dialogue to end the hostilities in order to save thousands of innocent lives and ensure regional peace and stability," FO said.

Yemen’s internationally recognized government has also welcomed the move to end the six-year-old conflict. On Monday, the kingdom presented a new peace initiative to end the war, including a nationwide ceasefire under UN supervision, restarting political negotiations between the Saudi-backed government and the Iran-aligned Al Houthis.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan urged the Iran-backed Houthi militia to join the initiative. "However, the time frame is up to the Houthis now. We are ready to go to them. But they have to decide, will they put the interests of Yemen first or the interests of Iran," he asked.