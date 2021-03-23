ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
Joe Biden felicitates President Arif Alvi on Pakistan Day

Aisha Mahmood 23 Mar 2021

United States President Joe Biden has felicitated the people of Pakistan as they observe Pakistan Resolution Day today.

In a letter, Biden felicitated President Arif Alvi and the Pakistani nation on this occasion. He further said that the Pakistan-US partnership is based on the common goal of regional peace and prosperity.

President Biden further said that both countries will continue cooperation for the establishment of peace in Afghanistan and meet common challenges including that of coronavirus and climate change.

"On this Pakistan Day, we pay homage to the founding fathers of Pakistan whose services and sacrifices led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent," Alvi said in his message on Pakistan Day.

Meanwhile, an investiture ceremony will be held at Aiwan-e-Sadar in the afternoon where President Alvi will confer awards and medals to personalities for their outstanding contribution in different fields.

