China to gift more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan this month

China has said that it will donate more doses of the coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan by March 31.

In a telephonic conversation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and FM Qureshi had a detailed discussion on bilateral ties and multiple cooperation. They also agreed to keep up the high-level contacts between the two neighbors, Radio Pakistan reported.

Discussing the coronavirus pandemic, FM Qureshi told his counterpart that Pakistan was taking all precautionary measures as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Chinese FM said that over 100 countries have approached China to get the vaccine, but they prioritized the provision of doses to Pakistan owing to their exemplary friendship.

Thanking YI for the goodwill gesture, Qureshi said that Chinese assistance to particularly Pakistan, during this challenging situation is exemplary.

Qureshi also thanked the Chinese counterpart for expressing good wishes, through a letter, for PM Khan who had tested positive on Saturday.

Last week, Pakistan received another consignment of 500,000 doses of the Chinese state-owned company Sinopharm’s vaccine. "These 500,000 doses will ensure smooth continuation of our vaccine drive, currently under way for senior citizens,” SAPM on Health Faisal Sultan tweeted.