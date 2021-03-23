ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
Pakistan

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz on PAF chief

Naveed Butt 23 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) award upon Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Baber.

A special investiture ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

He conferred the prestigious Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) on the Air Chief as a tribute to his professional services and achievements, while serving the Pakistan Air Force.

Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Baber Sidhu was born on 16th April 1965.

He was commissioned in GD(P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in April, 1986.

During his dazzling career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing, an Operational Air Base and Regional Air Command.

In his staff appointments, he has served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (OR&D), Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Training-Officers), and Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Defence.

He has also served as Director General Projects, Director General Air Force Strategic Command and Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Air Defence) at the Air Headquarters, Islamabad.

He is a graduate of Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College and Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS), UK.

He also served at the Air Headquarters, Islamabad, as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Administration).

Earlier, in recognition of his outstanding services, he has been awarded with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), and Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Arif Alvi Aiwan e Sadr Nishan e Imtiaz Zaheer Ahmad Baber

