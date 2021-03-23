Opposition’s strategy against govt failed: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Inform-ation and Broadcasting Minister Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said that the opposition strategy against the government had failed.

Addressing a press conference, he said the opposition’s attack on the prestigious institution is extremely dangerous.

Slamming the PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz for threatening to pressurise the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said this is extremely dangerous and disappointing. He said Maryam Nawaz sounded insane.

Her threat yesterday was probably towards [PPP co-chairperson] Asif Ali Zardari; it involved mentions of “pulling out tongues” and “cutting tongues”.

The federal minister also alleged that Maryam was inciting the PML-N’s political workers in her rallies, especially ahead of her upcoming appearance at the NAB.

He said even after these, the opposition wants an escape route to their cases, adding that instead of responding to the allegations of corruption against them, the opposition leaders were trying to attack the institution [NAB].

I condemn the threat to bring in their gang on March 26, he said.

Faraz also stated that the Opposition leaders were using such tactics to evade the law and that, by doing so, weaken the law and institutions.

“Even those sitting in jails may be thinking that when they have to go to court, they should do so with their gang,” he said, referring to how the Opposition leaders’ appearances at various courts alongside their fans and supporters may encourage other inmates.

The PDM is over and their politics will also come to an end now, he added, referring to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the Opposition’s anti-government alliance. No matter what they do, the government will not issue an NRO, he said.

The people of Pakistan want rule of law and this country [operates] under the rule of law, he added.

The PTI government will not be blackmailed. Their strategies came to a naught.

While talking about PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said that religious leaders are supporting a woman’s “illegal and immoral” actions. He said his approach is that of “creating chaos”, he should not indulge himself in such activities. Talking about Cabinet reshuffles, he said it is a common practice.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will decide on the placement to achieve government goals, he added.

He said, Prime Minister Imran Khan is in good health and he is doing his job.

He said he had always been and will always be the spokesperson for the ruling PTI, which, he added was the largest party in the Senate and the National Assembly.

“We will now focus on legislation and reform. The government has no authority over the NAB and the courts; [however], accountability is not happening the way it should,” he lamented.

To a question, Faraz said institutions such as the NAB should be urgently restructured in order to make them independent, diligent, and efficient. Responding to another question, he said the government’s main focus was on improving economy, reducing inflation, and making a common man’s life better.

He said our priorities are quite clear and we will not waste our time in confrontation with the opposition over less important issues.

