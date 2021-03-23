ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

All education, health ministers to meet at NCOC tomorrow: minister

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage & Culture Shafqat Mahmood has...
Recorder Report 23 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage & Culture Shafqat Mahmood has said that the third coronavirus wave is serious and requires careful decision. All education and health ministers will meet on Wednesday at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to take a decision regarding opening or further closure of educational institutions.

The minister was speaking at a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Monday. He said closure of education institutions was a difficult decision as the previous lockdown has caused already heavy loss to the students. He said closure of educational institutions shifts the focus of students. He said the ministry of education wants to open educational institutions.

About the single national curriculum, Shafqat Mahmood said it will improve educational standards for Pakistanis across the country irrespective of their socio-economic class. It will eliminate individualism and will aim to bring about equality and help to get rid of division among the society.

“We have prepared it keeping in mind modern standards of education,” he added.

About the reservations of the publishers, the federal minister said that a committee was constituted in this regard which has resolved a number of issues in this regard. Further development will be witnessed soon and we want to support the publishers. The minister said that the government has started a programme worth Rs 10 billion to impart latest skill training to 170,000 people. He said National Accredation Council has also been formed to register and grade the technical educational institutions and genuine ones would be supported. He added that their next target is to impart modern training to the teachers to meet the needs of the global standards.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that now private publishers are being asked to deposit heavy fee and fulfill certain formalities for obtaining no objection certificate which are too strict and hard to meet. Unlike past, these publishers are now required to contact Provincial Textbook Boards of Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir for publishing a single book. Until they succeed in obtaining NOCs from all these centers, they cannot print the course books.

He proposed that the federal ministry of education should play its role in this connection and make the procedure easy and workable for the private publishers. He said that a strong linkage can help in demand driven research which can result in developing new technologies for producing medium to hi-tech products. This will ultimately help us in value addition in our exports and also reduce the import bill through expansion in our manufacturing base.

Mian Tariq Misbah said that right now most of the universities are doing basic research instead of applied research. The universities must conduct research work on the present issues of industry. There is trust deficit among the industry and universities which can be filled through activating and linking up offices of research, innovation and commercialization (ORIC), he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus lockdown NCOC Shafqat Mahmood LCCI Mian Tariq Misbah

All education, health ministers to meet at NCOC tomorrow: minister

Govt tightens SOPs

Growing global vaccine gap ‘grotesque’: WHO

Construction industry fuelling growth: govt

Private sector refuses to sell vaccine on govt-approved rates

Investment in REITs: SBP reforms regulations to facilitate banks, DFIs

West sanctions China, Beijing hits back at EU

Senate chairmanship: Gilani moves IHC against election result

More PSM employees retrenched

Pakistan Day today

Business timings reduced as NCOC imposes more COVID-19 restrictions

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.