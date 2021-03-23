Microsoft to reopen HQ

WASHINGTON: Microsoft said Monday it would start reopening its headquarters offices next week and implementing a “hybrid workplace” that brings back more employees around the world after a year of remote work during the pandemic.

The move is the first formal reopening plan to be announced by Big Tech firms which have kept most employees on remote work where feasible during the past year.

“Our approach is data-driven and research-backed,” said a tweet from the tech giant which employs some 160,000 people worldwide.

“As of today, after over a year in which most Microsoft employees have worked remotely, several of our work sites around the globe have reached a stage that meets or exceeds government requirements to accommodate more workers,” executive vice president Kurt DelBene said in a blog post. On March 29, Microsoft will also start making this shift at our Redmond, Washington, headquarters and nearby campuses.”