ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

China will send more doses of Covid-19 vaccines: Wang

Ali Hussain 23 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that China will send Pakistan more doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of this month as a gift.

According to Foreign Office, the Chinese foreign minister stated this during a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, on Monday.

During the conversation, the two foreign ministers exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including the coronavirus pandemic.

Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked Foreign Minister Yi for the good wishes extended by Chinese leadership through a letter for the speedy recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan after he was tested positive for the coronavirus.

Qureshi also told his Chinese counterpart that the way China had helped the international community, especially Pakistan, after the global challenge of coronavirus “is exemplary”.

Qureshi said that Pakistan was taking all necessary measures including smart lockdown as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to stop the spread of the virus.

The foreign minister thanked the Chinese leadership and the Chinese foreign minister for sending the coronavirus vaccine as a gift to Pakistan.

The foreign minister apprised his Chinese counterpart of the status of coronavirus vaccination in Pakistan, and said that the government had formulated a comprehensive vaccination plan to protect Pakistani citizens from the coronavirus pandemic “for which we will soon need more doses of vaccine”.

The Chinese foreign minister announced that more vaccine doses would be sent to Pakistan by March 31st as a gift.

“The Chinese foreign minister said that more than 100 countries have approached China to get the coronavirus vaccine but we will maintain our ideal friendship with Pakistan and provide the required doses of vaccine on priority basis,” the Chinese foreign minister was quoted as having said in the Foreign Office statement.

Foreign Minister Qureshi extended thanks to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for this goodwill.

The two foreign ministers also discussed, in detail, the bilateral relations and the promotion of bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The two foreign ministers agreed to continue high-level contacts between the two countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus Foreign Office Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wang Yi pandemic foreign minister Imran Khan Chinese Foreign Minister

China will send more doses of Covid-19 vaccines: Wang

Govt tightens SOPs

Growing global vaccine gap ‘grotesque’: WHO

Construction industry fuelling growth: govt

Private sector refuses to sell vaccine on govt-approved rates

Investment in REITs: SBP reforms regulations to facilitate banks, DFIs

West sanctions China, Beijing hits back at EU

Senate chairmanship: Gilani moves IHC against election result

More PSM employees retrenched

Pakistan Day today

Business timings reduced as NCOC imposes more COVID-19 restrictions

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.