SAPM inaugurates water filtration facility

Recorder Report 23 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Ali Nawaz Awan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister for CDA Affairs on Monday inaugurated a rehabilitated water filtration facility here at the federal capital.

The refurbishment was facilitated by the international non-governmental organization, WaterAid, with support from global food and beverage company, PepsiCo. It is expected that approximately 9,000 people from and around Saidpur Village will directly benefit from the new facility.

This project is under PepsiCo’s commitment to the Clean and Green Pakistan Initiative launched by the Prime Minister of Pakistan. To support the “access to safe water” pillar of the Clean and Green Pakistan Initiative, PepsiCo is working with WaterAid to provide safe water through extensive addition and refurbishment of water filtration plants.

Speaking at the inauguration Special Assistant to Prime Minister for CDA Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan said that there is nothing more essential than access to safe water. I appreciate this important collaboration between PepsiCo and WaterAid in supporting the government in ensuring access to safe water to marginalized communities in the capital.

Mohammad Khosa, Senior Director at PepsiCo said that the access to safe water is essential for public health. In partnership with WaterAid, we are on a mission to enable access to safe water for communities across the country and specially for those impacted by the rapid urbanization we are experiencing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SAPM inaugurates water filtration facility

