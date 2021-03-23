Interim pre-arrest bail granted to PML-N MNA

LAHORE: A Sessions Court on Monday granted interim pre-arrest bail to PML-N MNA Javed Latif till March 30 in a case of inciting people against the state institutions. Earlier the petitioner’s counsel argued that the police wanted to arrest the MNA who surrendered himself before the court for the grant of the pre-arrest bail.

He said the prosecution story narrated in the FIR was false and concocted and asked the court for pre-arrest bail. The court after hearing his counsel at length granted him bail and sought a report from the police.

Township police had registered the FIR on the complaint of a citizen.

