KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 365,501 tonnes of cargo comprising 288,479 tonnes of import cargo and 127,022 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 238,479 tonnes comprised of 126,163 tonnes of containerised cargo; 58,607 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo; 539 tonnes of bulk cargo; 9,137 tonnes of canola; 13,001 tonnes of soya been seed; and 16,964 tonnes of wheat.

The total export cargos of 127,022 tonnes comprised of 70,421 tonnes of containerised cargo and 1,800 tonnes of oil and liquid cargo.

A total of 9.395 containers were handled out of which 4,574 were of imports and 4,821 were of exports. 4,574 import containers comprised of 1,210 of 20s and 1,328 0f 40s. Imports empty containers were 00 of 20s and 354 of 40s. Export containers 4,821 comprised of 1,516 of 20s and 598 of 40s.Export empty containers were of 785 of 20s and 662 of 40s.

There were seven vessels namely Ximen, Trugen, Da Zi Yun, Oel Kedarnath, Counti Courage, Diyala and Ningbo Express carrying containers tanker and general cargos are currently at the berths.

There were two ships namely Cosco Rotterdam and Conti Courage expected to sail on 22-3-2021.

Port Qasim

A cargo volume of 200,524 tonnes comprising 177,154 tonnes of import cargo and 23,370 tonnes of export cargo including 5,270 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

The total import cargo of 177,154 tonnes includes 75,620 tonnes of containerized cargo; 82,230 tonnes of coal; 11,309 tonnes of wheat; 4,291 tonnes of palm kernwl and 3,704 tonnes of chemicals.

The total export cargo of 23,370 tonnes includes 23,370 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 5,210 containers comprising of 3,980 containers import and 1,230 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours.

There were six ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them two ships Sunbird Arrow and Emmakris-1 and another ship Phene scheduled to load/offload bitumen, wheat and containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, FAP and QICT ON Monday, 22nd March 2021.Another container vessel MSC Esthi is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday 23rd March 2021.

PQA berths were engaged by ten ships to load/unload containers, coal, wheat, chemicals, and palm kernel; out of them a bulk cargo carrier Emmaakris-1sailed out to sea on Monday morning and six more ships CMC CGM Otello, Glen Canyon, SSI Victory, Great Link, Sea Fortune, and Pacific Wealth are expected to sail from QICT, PIBT, MW-4,MW-1 and PQEPT on same day in the after noon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021