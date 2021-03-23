8th Employer of the Year Award 2020: Messages from Ismail Suttar President The Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP)

TEXT: The current serving President of the apex body of employers in Pakistan, Mr. Ismail Suttar described the occasion as a red-letter day for EFP, duly because His Excellency, President of Pakistan graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. He further added how previously twice before this event, the President came to EFP events, and both times it was Mr. Majyd Aziz, former President EFP, to invite him. Mr. Suttar went on to discuss how in 2017, EFP Board made a paradigm shift by forming Economic Council and gained a broader mandate to deal with economic and financial solution-based analysis and research. He went on to highlight various projects such as EFP Pakistan Economic Vision 2030, a study of additional 313 items under the new China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement, prepared a detailed analysis of the Fisheries Industry, prepared a Research Catalogue on exportable fruits and vegetables to the UK, organized the First Pakistan Tourism and Hospitality Expo keeping in perspective the vision on Tourism of the Honourable Prime Minister, an event is to be launched named Enabling Domestic Tourism as Key Driver of Economic Growth, collaborating with PRGMEA to gained GSP Plus status as it approaches expiry, and Look Africa as one of the most important initiatives to exploit potential in the African market.

He further shared how EFP has taken initiatives that no other private or public organization has endeavored. He added how 92 minerals are found in Pakistan but are not successfully mined and utilized. He encouraged to have a value-added approach and export value-added indigenous minerals, commodities, and produce. He believed Pakistan cannot be a major player in export if our export products are limited. He shared how the first industrial plant to convert Fluorspar into Calcium Fluoride will begin operations in the coming months. Similarly, reports will be given to genuine investors on opportunities. The EFP President further added how despite being the apex body of the employers, no representation from EFP is on any committees of relevant ministries. EFP had planned to organize top 50 exporters last year but it was postponed, he went on to request His Excellency to be the Chief Guest of that event when it is rescheduled later this year.

