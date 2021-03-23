Markets
LME official prices
23 Mar 2021
LONDON: The following were Friday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2204.00 2188.00 9036.00 1917.50 16121.00 27750.00 2787.50 2271.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2204.00 2188.00 9036.00 1917.50 16121.00 27750.00 2787.50 2271.00
3-months Buyer 2221.00 2223.00 9017.50 1941.00 16171.00 25350.00 2798.00 2280.00
3-months Seller 2221.00 2223.00 9017.50 1941.00 16171.00 25350.00 2798.00 2280.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 23200.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 23200.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
