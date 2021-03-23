ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
Markets

BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 23 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                      DATE            TIME
=========================================================
Atlas Honda Limited                20-03-2021       11:30
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd       22-03-2021       13:30
Dandot Cement Company Ltd          22-03-2021       11:00
Khairpur Sugar Mills Ltd           22-03-2021       15:30
Al Ghazi Tractors Limited          22-03-2021       14:30
Ravi Textile Mills Ltd             22-03-2021       18:30
Dar-es-Salaam Textile
Mills Ltd                          24-03-2021       11:00
Askari General Insurance
Company Ltd                        24-03-2021       11:00
The United Insurance Co. of
Pakistan Ltd                       25-03-2021       10:30
Hascol Petroleum Ltd               25-03-2021       12:30
Askari Life Assurance
Company Ltd                        25-03-2021       15:00
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd          25-03-2021       10:00
The United Insurance Co. of
Pakistan Ltd                       25-03-2021       15:00
Reliance Insurance Company Ltd     25-03-2021       12:00
Habib Bank Limited                 26-03-2021       12:00
The Crescent Star Insurance
Company Ltd                        26-03-2021       12:00
PICIC Insurance Limited            26-03-2021       11:00
=========================================================

