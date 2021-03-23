Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
23 Mar 2021
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Atlas Honda Limited 20-03-2021 11:30
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd 22-03-2021 13:30
Dandot Cement Company Ltd 22-03-2021 11:00
Khairpur Sugar Mills Ltd 22-03-2021 15:30
Al Ghazi Tractors Limited 22-03-2021 14:30
Ravi Textile Mills Ltd 22-03-2021 18:30
Dar-es-Salaam Textile
Mills Ltd 24-03-2021 11:00
Askari General Insurance
Company Ltd 24-03-2021 11:00
The United Insurance Co. of
Pakistan Ltd 25-03-2021 10:30
Hascol Petroleum Ltd 25-03-2021 12:30
Askari Life Assurance
Company Ltd 25-03-2021 15:00
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd 25-03-2021 10:00
The United Insurance Co. of
Pakistan Ltd 25-03-2021 15:00
Reliance Insurance Company Ltd 25-03-2021 12:00
Habib Bank Limited 26-03-2021 12:00
The Crescent Star Insurance
Company Ltd 26-03-2021 12:00
PICIC Insurance Limited 26-03-2021 11:00
=========================================================
