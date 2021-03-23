KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=================================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =================================================================================================================== PackagesLimited 31.12.2020 225% (F) 2,819.524 31.55 (*) 30.04.2021 16.04.2021 to (Unconsolidated) Year End 30.48 (#) 10.30.a.m. 30.04.2021 AGM PackagesLimited 31.12.2020 4,535.703 50.55 (*) (Consolidated) Year End 47.44 (#) 16.04.2021 to Pak Suzuki Motor 31.12.2020 Nil (19.31) 22.04.2021 22.04.2021 Company Limited Year End 10.00.a.m AGM Dandot Cement 31.12.2020 - (22.585) (0.24) Company Limited Half Year ===================================================================================================================

Indication:(*) Basic (#) Diluted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021