LIBOR interbank offered rates
23 Mar 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (March 22, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07688 0.07813 0.21188 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.08125 0.08438 0.73488 0.08125
Libor 1 Month 0.10838 0.10613 1.01625 0.10300
Libor 2 Month 0.14838 0.13675 1.26388 0.13675
Libor 3 Month 0.19688 0.18950 1.45050 0.17525
Libor 6 Month 0.20238 0.19400 1.23825 0.18950
Libor 1 Year 0.27625 0.27813 1.06013 0.27588
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
