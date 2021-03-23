Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
23 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (March 22, 2021).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 155.70 156.10 DKK 24.68 24.78
SAUDIA RIYAL 41.35 41.65 NOK 17.96 18.06
UAE DIRHAM 42.35 42.65 SEK 17.99 18.09
EURO 184.50 186.00 AUD $ 119.00 120.00
UK POUND 214.50 216.50 CAD $ 123.30 124.40
JAPANI YEN 1.41197 1.43197 INDIAN RUPEE 2.05 2.25
CHF 166.36 167.36 CHINESE YUAN 23.80 24.80
=========================================================================
