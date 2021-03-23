World
UK PM Johnson reassures NATO chief that defence spending will stay above target
23 Mar 2021
LONDON: Britain's defence spending will remain above NATO's target following the announcement of its new defence budget, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday.
"The increased investment in defence brings the UK's total spending to 2.2% of GDP - significantly above the NATO target," Johnson told Stoltenberg, according to a readout from Johnson's Downing Street office.
