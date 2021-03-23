ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
COVID-19 vaccine makers should license technology to overcome ‘grotesque’ inequity: WHO

  • The Geneva-based body urged vigilance as case numbers rise in several regions, including Europe, driven partly by virus variants that transmit more easily.
Reuters 23 Mar 2021

GENEVA/ZURICH: More producers of COVID-19 vaccines should follow the example of AstraZeneca and license their technology to other manufacturers, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, as he described vaccine inequity as "grotesque".

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that the drugmaker said earlier that interim data from trials found the vaccine, developed in conjunction with Oxford University, was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and, crucially, posed no increased risk of blood clots.

"This data is further evidence that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective," Tedros told a news conference. WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan called it a "very good vaccine for all age groups".

WHO officials said that there was no sign of falling demand for the AstraZeneca shot through its COVAX vaccine-sharing programme after some countries temporarily paused its use over health concerns.

"They did ask a lot of questions but the demand for the vaccine is extremely high," said WHO senior adviser Bruce Aylward. He added, however, that COVAX was having some "teething problems" since manufacturers might not be able to keep up with their roll-out programme.

The Geneva-based body urged vigilance as case numbers rise in several regions, including Europe, driven partly by virus variants that transmit more easily.

"Many countries are coming out of restrictive measures without good surveillance, without good vaccine coverage and a huge amount of fatigue at play," said WHO emergencies chief Mike Ryan, calling that "a recipe for larger outbreaks".

WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus AstraZeneca COVAX COVID19 Soumya Swaminathan Mike Ryan Bruce Aylward

COVID-19 vaccine makers should license technology to overcome 'grotesque' inequity: WHO

