ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt ready to sit with opposition for legislation in Parliament: Shafqat

  • He said NAB had summoned PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz to appear before it on March 26 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case of money laundering.
APP 23 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Monday said the government is ready to initiate dialogue with the opposition parties for legislation on various national issues in the Parliament except the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO).

The leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was showing non-serious attitude to resolve the matter in the Parliament which is a best forum to address the public issues, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the opposition’s big wigs wanted to halt accountability process against them.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) being an independent institution was carrying out investigation in the cases which were registered by Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) against each other during their regimes, he added.

He said NAB had summoned PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz to appear before it on March 26 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case of money laundering.

He advised Maryam Nawaz to appear before NAB without a company of their massive workers and to refrain from agitation or chaos.

He said nobody would be allowed to attack or mock on national institutions including NAB, adding former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter were involved in corruption charges by looting the national exchequer ruthlessly during their tenures.

Shafqat Mehmood said the government was committed to hold inquiry against the looters and plunderers to recover the looted amount from them.

NAB PPP MONEY LAUNDERING Shafqat Mehmood Maryam Nawaz PDM NRO PML N Opposition party Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

Govt ready to sit with opposition for legislation in Parliament: Shafqat

SCO member states including India, China to participate in anti-terror drills in Pakistan

COVID-19: NCOC decides to increase restrictions, tighten implementation of SOPs as Pakistan fears 'third wave'

Gilani moves IHC challenging rejection of seven votes in Senate chairman election

Pakistan to receive China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for commercial sale this week

Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not the US

Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner

Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked

Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy

201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn

Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters