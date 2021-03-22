Pakistan
20 more Covid-19 patients lose life in country
- 583,538 patients have recovered from the disease so far.
22 Mar 2021
KARACHI: As many as 20 more patients died of coronavirus in Pakistan during the last 24 hours while 3,669 new virus cases emerged. The country-wide death toll from the virus has surged to 13,863 so far since the outbreak of the disease in February.
According to a Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination report issued on Monday, a total of 630,471 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country since its outbreak in February 2020, out of which 263,290 were in Sindh, 199,040 in Punjab, 19,342 in Balochistan, 80,037 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 52,086 in Islamabad, 4,972 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 11,704 in Azad Kashmir.
However, 583,538 patients have recovered from the disease so far.
SCO member states including India, China to participate in anti-terror drills in Pakistan
20 more Covid-19 patients lose life in country
COVID-19: NCOC decides to increase restrictions, tighten implementation of SOPs as Pakistan fears 'third wave'
Gilani moves IHC challenging rejection of seven votes in Senate chairman election
Pakistan to receive China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for commercial sale this week
Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not the US
Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner
Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked
Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy
201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn
Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver
Arbitration Agreement: Govt, KE narrow down differences over ToRs
Read more stories
Comments