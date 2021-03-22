20 more Covid-19 patients lose life in country

KARACHI: As many as 20 more patients died of coronavirus in Pakistan during the last 24 hours while 3,669 new virus cases emerged. The country-wide death toll from the virus has surged to 13,863 so far since the outbreak of the disease in February.

According to a Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination report issued on Monday, a total of 630,471 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country since its outbreak in February 2020, out of which 263,290 were in Sindh, 199,040 in Punjab, 19,342 in Balochistan, 80,037 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 52,086 in Islamabad, 4,972 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 11,704 in Azad Kashmir.

However, 583,538 patients have recovered from the disease so far.