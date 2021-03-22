Markets
Sri Lankan shares snap losing streak as industrials, financials rise
- The CSE All-Share Index ended up 1.64% at 6,966.71.
- Trading volume fell to 41.9 million from 52.2 million in the previous session.
22 Mar 2021
Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday after falling for five straight days, led by gains in industrial and financial stocks.
The CSE All-Share Index ended up 1.64% at 6,966.71.
Conglomerate LOLC and Ceylon Tobacco Co Plc were the top boosts to the index, rising 4.1% and 2.4% respectively.
Trading volume fell to 41.9 million from 52.2 million in the previous session.
Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 128.4 million Sri Lankan rupees ($650,127) worth of shares, according to exchange data.
Equity market turnover was 757.6 million rupees, exchange data showed.
The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 197.50 against the dollar as of 1145 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.
SCO member states including India, China to participate in anti-terror drills in Pakistan
Sri Lankan shares snap losing streak as industrials, financials rise
COVID-19: NCOC decides to increase restrictions, tighten implementation of SOPs as Pakistan fears 'third wave'
Gilani moves IHC challenging rejection of seven votes in Senate chairman election
Pakistan to receive China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for commercial sale this week
Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not the US
Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner
Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked
Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy
201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn
Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver
Arbitration Agreement: Govt, KE narrow down differences over ToRs
Read more stories
Comments