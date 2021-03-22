Sri Lankan shares snap losing streak as industrials, financials rise

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday after falling for five straight days, led by gains in industrial and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share Index ended up 1.64% at 6,966.71.

Conglomerate LOLC and Ceylon Tobacco Co Plc were the top boosts to the index, rising 4.1% and 2.4% respectively.

Trading volume fell to 41.9 million from 52.2 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 128.4 million Sri Lankan rupees ($650,127) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

Equity market turnover was 757.6 million rupees, exchange data showed.

The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 197.50 against the dollar as of 1145 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.