ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Markets

PSX ends opening day in green territory, KSE-100 Index gains over 500 pts

Ali Ahmed 22 Mar 2021

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kicked off the first day of the trading week on a positive note, as indices traded in the green for the most part of the day while volumes remained decent with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 500 points on Monday.

Losing 165.72 pts the benchmark KSE 100 index recorded intraday low of 44,735.59, however, it managed to recover all losses, the index recorded intraday high of 45,465.13 accumulating 563.82 pts. It settled higher by 506.02 pts at 45,407.33.

Meanwhile, the KMI 30 index gained 1,295.15 pts closing at 75,111.70. While the KSE All Share index managed to gather 331.12 pts ending day at 31,081.32.

Overall market volumes fell from 484.63 mn shares on Friday to 440.33 mn shares. Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited (BYCO +0.91%), Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL +4.98%) and Hascol Petroleum Limited (HASCOL +9.54%) led the volume chart. The scrips had 68.65 mn shares, 40.83 mn shares and 38.58 mn shares traded, respectively.

Sector adding gains to the KSE 100 index included Oil and Gas Exploration sector (239.72 pts), Oil and Gas Marketing sector (92.85 pts) and Technology and Communication sector (77.94 pts). Company-wise, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDC 112.45 pts), Pak Petroleum Limited (PPL 102.05 pts) and Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO 47.66 pts) were top points contributors.

The Oil and Gas Exploration sector gained 5.35% in its cumulative market capitalization. Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDC 7.49%), Pak Petroleum Limited (PPL 7.49%) and Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI 1.79%) all closed in green.

stocks Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE100

