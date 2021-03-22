PSX ends opening day in green territory, KSE-100 Index gains over 500 pts

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kicked off the first day of the trading week on a positive note, as indices traded in the green for the most part of the day while volumes remained decent with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 500 points on Monday.

Losing 165.72 pts the benchmark KSE 100 index recorded intraday low of 44,735.59, however, it managed to recover all losses, the index recorded intraday high of 45,465.13 accumulating 563.82 pts. It settled higher by 506.02 pts at 45,407.33.

Meanwhile, the KMI 30 index gained 1,295.15 pts closing at 75,111.70. While the KSE All Share index managed to gather 331.12 pts ending day at 31,081.32.

Overall market volumes fell from 484.63 mn shares on Friday to 440.33 mn shares. Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited (BYCO +0.91%), Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL +4.98%) and Hascol Petroleum Limited (HASCOL +9.54%) led the volume chart. The scrips had 68.65 mn shares, 40.83 mn shares and 38.58 mn shares traded, respectively.

Sector adding gains to the KSE 100 index included Oil and Gas Exploration sector (239.72 pts), Oil and Gas Marketing sector (92.85 pts) and Technology and Communication sector (77.94 pts). Company-wise, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDC 112.45 pts), Pak Petroleum Limited (PPL 102.05 pts) and Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO 47.66 pts) were top points contributors.

The Oil and Gas Exploration sector gained 5.35% in its cumulative market capitalization. Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDC 7.49%), Pak Petroleum Limited (PPL 7.49%) and Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI 1.79%) all closed in green.