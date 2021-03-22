ICSR 2021: NICVD bags 15 awards

KARACHI: It is a great honour for National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) to be bestowed with 15 awards at 13th National Forum for International Corporate Social Responsibility (ICSR) summit and Awards-2021 for serving the people of Pakistan, irrespective of their cast, creed and religion and without any discrimination, totally free of cost.

This success is a result of the visionary leadership of Executive Director of NICVD and outstanding efforts of Management Consultant of NICVD & Chief Operating Officer, who always think about patients and strives to provide state-of-the-art heart healthcare services to the patients at their doorstep free of cost, yet another, achievement of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases.

Heartiest felicitation to Professor Nadeem Qamar and Hyder Awan for their progressive and forward looking vision in transforming NICVD into one of the best cardiac hospitals in the world.

The management congratulated the team of NICVD on this praiseworthy achievement, saying that it was their vision to establish a network of the world’s best heart healthcare facilities throughout the province so that everyone could avail free cardiac services at their doorstep.

They further added that in a short span of 4 years, NICVD has established 10 full-fledged hospitals and 19 Chest Pain Units across Sindh Province. The network of NICVD hospitals and Chest Pain Units have been providing prompt and easily accessible cardiac services to the people of Pakistan, totally free of cost.—PR

