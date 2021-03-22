296,841 fined over violating roads safety rules

PESHAWAR: Traffic police have claimed that they have fined 296,841 people for not complying with road safety rules.

This was stated by the Chief Traffic Police Abbas Majeed Marwat while briefing media regarding performance of his department during the first quarter 2021 here on Sunday.

Out of the total people, who had fined, the senior police official 17,231 were fined on unfastening seat-belts, 161 on bike one-wheeling, 2,112 for using tinted glasses.

Similarly, he added that around 1751 have imposed fines for using unregistered motorcycles, 2206 on overloading, 34,763 on violating no-parking-zone, 2,083 for erecting encroachments, 3,409 for running vehicles without permits, 1,985 for using phones during travelling, 61,702 on violating corona SOPs, 28,920 for avoiding lane-discipline, and 56,781 persons were fined for not giving rights to other vehicles on the road.

The police official expressed satisfaction over the performance and said that 80 percent improvement in using helmets by motorcyclists has been witnessed in first quarter of 2021.

