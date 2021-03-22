ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
Mar 22, 2021
Pakistan

KP IGP pays surprise visit to police stations

Recorder Report 22 Mar 2021

PESHAWAR: The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Sanaullah Abbasi Saturday night visited different parts of Peshawar city and adjoining areas to review the security arrangements and checked police duties on various points.

The IGP paid a surprise visit of police stations Gulbahar, Hayatabad, Jumrud, Landi Kotal, and Machni check post where he thoroughly checked CCTV cameras installed in police stations, record and case property vehicles.

The IGP also briefed himself from the police officials present on duty and enquired about their confronting problems and difficulties.

The IGP also interacted with the accused in police station lockups and asked from them about the police behavior, available facilities and problems being faced by them in the lockups. It may be recalled that for the first time in the history of KP police that the high command of police paid a surprise visit to different parts of Peshawar city late night and checked the security apparatus.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

