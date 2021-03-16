Haier, The global no 1 major appliance brand

Haier continues to be ranked the world's number one major home appliances brand, according to the 2021 Global Major Appliances Brand rankings released by Euromonitor International- Global Authoritative Research Agency.

According to the research data of Euromonitor in recent years, this is the twelfth time Haier has been recognized as the Global No. 1 Major Appliance Brand. Against the backdrop of increasing international competition.

Haier's consistent and steady growth has attracted widespread attention and industrial analysts are interested in investigating into the driving factors behind Haier's success. Haier aims to develop innovative and smart appliances that users can communicated with through the internet, enabling multi-way communications between users and a suit of smart appliances to create an intelligent life experience. Haier strikes to build smart homes and communities, in order to rapidly create a smart living experience for consumers.

Haier has maintained its leadership position in major appliances category which include products such as home laundry appliances, air conditioners and refrigeration appliances.

Haier Appliances take the lead!

According to the report from Euromonitor, in terms of retail volume share, Haier gained the top position again in several product categories which include the following product categories:

Haier is the number one brand of Refrigeration Appliances in the world with Refrigerator 20% market share.

Haier is the Top one brand of Freezers in the world according to the Euromonitor having a market share of 25.1%.

Haier is the number one brand in Home Laundry appliances. Creating global wash and care tends relying on global and localized full line product design and leading technologies in multiple industries.

According to Euromonitor Haier is the number one brand of connected Air condition (including smart air conditioner) and it is also number one brand of self-cleaning air conditioner in the world in 2019 (including smart air conditioner)

Haier air-conditioner self-cleaning technology has been applied for a patent in Pakistan

About Euromonitor

Euromonitor International Limited, founded in the UK in 1972, is the world's leading independent global market research provider of business intelligence on industries, countries and consumers.

About Haier

Established in 1984, Haier Group is a world-leading provider of solutions to better life. Focusing on user experience, Haier Group is committed to working with its world-class ecosystem partners to continuously build premium brand, scenario brand and ecosystem brand, and to set up IoT ecosystems in clothing, food, accommodation, travel, health, elderly care, biomedicine and education, and to tailor personalized smart life for users around the globe. Haier has established 10+ N R&D systems, 28 industrial parks, 122 manufacturing plants and 108 marketing centers all over the world. Haier also boasts of a large retailer network that covers over 160 countries in the world. Haier owns a number of smart-appliance brands, including Haier, Casarte, Leader, GE Appliances from the U.S., Fisher & Paykel from New Zealand, AQUA from Japan and Candy from Italy, service brands such as RRS, Yingkang Life and COSMOPlat; and cultural and creative brand such as Haier Brothers.