KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (March 12, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 157.00 157.30 DKK 24.89 24.99 SAUDIA RIYAL 41.70 41.90 NOK 18.25 18.35 UAE DIRHAM 42.65 42.85 SEK 18.18 18.28 EURO 186.00 187.50 AUD $ 120.60 121.60 UK POUND 218.00 220.00 CAD $ 123.80 124.80 JAPANI YEN 1.41839 1.43839 INDIAN RUPEE 2.05 2.25 CHF 168.14 169.14 CHINESE YUAN 23.50 24.50 =========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021