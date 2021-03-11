ANL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.41%)
ASC 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
AVN 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.18%)
BOP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
DGKC 116.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.22%)
EPCL 45.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.25%)
FCCL 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.03%)
FFL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
HASCOL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.5%)
HUBC 81.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.28%)
KAPCO 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.98%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
MLCF 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PAEL 32.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.23%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
PPL 85.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.84%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
PTC 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.05%)
TRG 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-4.23%)
UNITY 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.34%)
BR100 4,612 Decreased By ▼ -44.33 (-0.95%)
BR30 23,374 Decreased By ▼ -275.54 (-1.17%)
KSE100 43,284 Decreased By ▼ -407.35 (-0.93%)
KSE30 18,084 Decreased By ▼ -241.54 (-1.32%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks jump on better-than-expected bank lending data, Sino-US meeting in focus

  • Onshore A-share market has shown more resilience historically both as yield was rising and stayed above trend, which supported their preference for A-shares, they said in a note.
Reuters 11 Mar 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks jumped on Thursday, as better-than-expected February bank lending data lifted market sentiment and relieved some policy tightening worries.

** Official data showed that new bank lending in China fell less than expected in February from January as the central bank sought to cool credit growth to contain debt risks while maintaining support for ailing small firms.

** At the close, the benchmark Shanghai Composite index was up 2.36% at 3,436.83, posting its best day since Oct. 12, 2020. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 2.49% to 5,128.22, recording its best session in nearly two months.

** The financial sector sub-index was higher by 2.67%, the consumer staples sector rose 3.45%, the real estate index edged up 1.17% and the healthcare sub-index jumped 2.72%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 2.17% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 2.61%.

** Morgan Stanley analysts said Chinese equities appeared to be more resilient than their major emerging market peers in a global rising yield environment.

** Onshore A-share market has shown more resilience historically both as yield was rising and stayed above trend, which supported their preference for A-shares, they said in a note.

** Sino-US relations re-emerged as another key focus, with some market hopes for de-escalation in the ties between the world's two largest economies.

** Chinese diplomats will meet with US officials in Alaska on March 18 and 19, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday.

China China stocks Shanghai Composite Index CSI300 Index

China stocks jump on better-than-expected bank lending data, Sino-US meeting in focus

Top US, China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency

Pakistan reports over 2000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, highest since January 29

US Senate votes to confirm Biden EPA pick Michael Regan

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House

‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM

UK GDP seen back to pre-COVID level within two years as Sunak policies please

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children

Warren Buffett net worth surpasses $100bn: Forbes

Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF

Govt sharpening focus on targeted subsidies: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters