Universities to go online for two weeks in selected cities: HEC

Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Wednesday announced that universities in a few cities of Punjab will operate online for two week amid surge in COVID-19 cases.

The development was made following the federal government's announcement to close academic institutions in selected cities due to the recent upsurge in COVID-19 cases.

As per the statement released by the HEC, an exception will be given to universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) in the following cities: Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan, Sialkot, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad.

"All universities and HEIs in the above-mentioned cities shall remain closed for physical attendance during March 15-28, 2021," said the statement.

"Universities are advised to ensure strict observance of the COVID-19 minimum health and safety protocols i.e., thermal scanning, wearing facemasks, social distancing, availability and regular use of sanitisers, and disinfection of buildings," the statement said.