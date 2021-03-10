World
US to procure additional 100mn doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine
- President Joe Biden will make the announcement at a meeting with the chief executives of J&J and Merck & Co later in the day, the official said. Merck has agreed to partner with J&J to produce its vaccine.
- J&J's manufacturing has been slower than expected, and the company was not expected to be able to deliver any doses of its vaccine this week. It is expected to resume shipments later in March.
10 Mar 2021
WASHINGTON: The United States plans to double its order of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, procuring an additional 100 million doses, a White House official said on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden will make the announcement at a meeting with the chief executives of J&J and Merck & Co later in the day, the official said. Merck has agreed to partner with J&J to produce its vaccine.
J&J's manufacturing has been slower than expected, and the company was not expected to be able to deliver any doses of its vaccine this week. It is expected to resume shipments later in March.
ECP rejects PTI's petition seeking to block Gilani's victory notification
US to procure additional 100mn doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine
ECP reschedules NA-75 Daska by-polls to April 10
Surge in COVID cases: Educational institutions in various Punjab cities to remain closed for two weeks
Indian police seize PIA balloon in IIOJK
Pakistan to receive 'Made in India' COVID vaccine under GAVI alliance
PM's vote of confidence will help attract investment in Pakistan: Bloomberg
Vaccination for elderly to begin today
FBI releases new footage of Washington pipe bomb suspect
Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims
SBP chief being made accountable to Parliament
Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon
Read more stories
Comments